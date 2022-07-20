Tanushree Dutta writes cryptic note on B-Town mafias harassing & targeting her: Someone please do something

Tanushree Dutta is an actress who hasn’t shied away from voicing her opinion - be it the MeToo movement or opening up about her struggles. Tanushree has always managed to take a stand for herself. However, the actress is back in the headlines today as she shared a cryptic post seeking help. She claims to have been harassed and targetted by the ‘Bollywood mafia’.

Tanushree shared the news in a long post on social media wherein she stated that she is willing to fight back instead of giving up.

The post reads, “I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!! First, it was my Bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes were tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned to Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat.”

Furthermore, Tanushree claimed that the ‘Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra and nefarious anti-national criminal elements’ often operate together to trouble people. However, she refused to budge and emphasised, “I'm not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere.”

Tanushree emphasised that she is not in a mood to give up and will be working on her career to take it to greater heights. Tanushree also wished for President's Rule and Military Rule in Maharashtra stating that there is no law and order left in the city and that she is facing severe mental, physical and psychological harassment. “Things are really going out of hand here. Regular folks like me are suffering. Something drastic has to happen here. Today it's me tomorrow it can be you also,” the actress added. Tanushree concluded the post by stating that she will focus on her spiritual sadhna and wants to focus on her professional opportunities.

Take a look at Tanushree Dutta’s post:



For the uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta had taken a break from acting in 2010. She announced her comeback to Bollywood in 2020 and stated that she has offers from movies and web series in the kitty. Tanushree also asserted that she is open to working on Hollywood projects as well.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta shares details of her ‘freak accident’; Says ‘Got away with just a few stitches’