Tanveer Hashmi on being questioned by Crime Branch: Told them I have never met Raj Kundra in my life

According to a report in Times of India, Tanveer Hashmi, who is accused in the pornography case on Raj Kundra is currently out on bail. Reportedly he was quizzed by Crime Branch for over three hours. In a recent conversation with TOI, Tanveer said that when he was being questioned by the crime branch in the matter. He said, “I was called by the Crime Branch for questioning about Raj Kundra and if I ever met him. I told them I have never met Raj Kundra in my life.” Tanveer further mentioned that he has made films for Raj’s company that had nudity but they can’t be referred to as pornographic.

Tanveer Hashmi spoke to TOI about making content for the platform but not directly working for Raj Kundra’s company. He said, “We used to make short films of 20-25 minutes, which had nudity, but if you look at it logically they cannot be called porn but we can say it was soft porn.” Tanveer, in the conversation, mentioned that he will be fighting the case in court. When asked about the nature of content that was being made under Kundra’s company, he said, “I cannot judge anybody and only the law will decide. I cannot comment on it but the only thing is there are several platforms that are making bold content and they are not questioned.”

As mentioned in the TOI report that according to sources, four of Raj Kundra’s employees have turned witnesses against him. Upon being asked if Tanveer was also planning the same, he said, “First of all I have not committed any crime and the question of witness does not arise. Besides, today they asked me regular questions with regards to Raj Kundra and I have given them all the answers they needed. And I want to say that I have never made porn films, which is what I told them too, when I was questioned. But the police was not satisfied and I was sent to jail. Now I am part of the investigation and I have done my part. The police hasn’t asked me to come back again for questioning.”

