‘Tapri se YRF cafeteria tak’: Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals waiting at chai stall outside Yash Raj Films Studios

Siddhant Chaturvedi became an audience favorite overnight with his act as a likable rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. And now, the actor seems to be living his Bollywood dreams to the fullest, with a lineup of films worth taking note of. Siddhant will soon be seen donning the hat of a conman in Varun Sharma’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Sharvari. The audience is excited to watch Siddhant in many different avatars as a conman in the Yash Raj Films production. But, do you know that the actor has a much older connection with YRF studios?

In a recent chat with News18, Siddhant revealed that he has an old connection with YRF studios. The actor opened up about waiting at a ‘chai tapri’ outside the studios during his college days, hoping to be invited in as an actor in one of its films one day. Siddhant said, “I have a very long relation with YRF studios. During my college days, a lot of my friends used to come to the studio for auditions or internships so if I ever accompanied them, I always waited outside at a chai tapri and just had chai."

Siddhant further added, “No matter how much my friends asked me to go in, I never went in because I had this dream to be invited inside by Aditya Chopra sir. Even though it seemed like a far-fetched dream that time, I had decided that it was the only way I was going to go in there if I ever did. And when Bunty Aur Babli 2 happened, it became one of the most special films for me because it made my dream come true.” Bunty Aur Babli 2 is all slated to release on November 19.

Last year, Siddhant took to his Instagram handle and shared a ‘Flashback to Dreams’ with his fans on the photo-blogging site. In the picture posted by Siddhant, one can see the young actor sipping tea at a stall. He had written, “Flashback to Dreams. Couple of years back, at a Tapri outside Yashraj, sipping on a cutting with. Dreams and Chai brewing around. To my friend- “Please take a picture, I’ll post it when I do a @yrf film.” Tapri se Yrf Cafeteria tak. #MyNotes | | #buntyaurbabli2 @buntyaurbabli2”.

Take a look:

Apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant has Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where he will share screen space with Adarsh Gourav and Ananya. Apart from this, Siddhant has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, and the action film Yudhra.

