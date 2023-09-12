'Tara Singh ki taraf se...': Sunny Deol congratulates team India for victory against Pakistan at Asia Cup game

Team India is currently sweating it out on Sri Lanka’s cricketing ground to bring home the champion's trophy at the Asia Cup 2023. A day before, the men in blue showcased an excellent game and won the match against Pakistan by securing a 228-run victory in Colombo. While the entire world sat glued to their screens watching the rival countries lock horns on the field, the Indian contingent broke not one but many records at the last match in the ongoing tournament.

Sunny Deol congratulated team India for winning against Pakistan

After team India came out victorious against the neighboring country, India celebrated the day like a festival. Social media was buzzing with praise for the Indian cricket team as they shared congratulatory messages for them. Among these hardcore Indian fans was Sunny Deol who also extended his good wishes to the team, but in Tara Singh's style.

The Gadar 2 actor took to social media earlier today and heaped praise on Team India. The actor also added multiple visuals of the India-Pakistan match. Along with them, he posted a video of the iconic handpump scene from his blockbuster movie.

Sharing the visuals, Sunny Deol wrote, “Chahe Match on TV Or #Gadar2 in cinemas! Hindustan Zindabad tha, Hindustan Zindabad hai, Hindustan Zindabad Rahega. Well done boys!!! Let’s celebrate this win! #TaraSingh ki taraf se भारतीय टीम को हार्दिक बधाई (sic)"

Take a look at his post:

Bobby Deol reacts to Sunny Deol’s picture

Like a supportive brother and an ardent Indian cricket team fan, actor Bobby Deol also lauded the team and Sunny’s post for them online. Bobby commented with multiple clapping and fire emojis to extend his support for both Gadar 2 and team India.

About Gadar 2

Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 which stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma is a sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with the same star cast.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the film collected Rs 508.25 crore, as of September 11. A report by Hindustan Times suggests that by this morning, the total collection of the film stood at Rs 514.60 crore breaking the record of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2.

