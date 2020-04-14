Tara Sutaria: 5 times the Marjaavaan actress proved no one can beat her when it comes to slaying chic outfits

There are multiple times when Tara Sutaria has nailed her chic outfits like a pro! Pinkvilla brings to you a some of the pictures of the actress in which her chic fashion sense looks simply amazing.

Tara Sutaria left everyone mesmerized with her utter beauty in 2019 when she made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Her stellar performance in the movie stole everyone’s hearts. Apart from her brilliant acting prowess, there is something else the actress is known for – her impeccable style sense and unique fashion choices. The actress has experimented with multiple outfits but no one can beat her when it comes to slaying chic outfits.

We can begin with the examples of her effortlessly chic style in her debut movie SOTY 2 itself. Be it the bandeau crop tops or be it the high waist denims and minis, Tara nailed everything like a pro and stole the limelight as the popular high school girl. The best part is that all the chic outfits of the actress can be considered fashion statements that can be nailed by everyone very easily. The multitalented actress left everyone stunned everyone with her simple looks in her second movie Marjaavaan. She personifies elegance in traditional outfits too but that is another story to tell!

Right now we are focusing on how Tara Sutaria nails the chic fashion like no one else. Her elegant, classic style is very much evident in the outfits which she slays and there is no denying that we are sure to find them worthy of stealing from her wardrobe! Well, there is no second doubt about it that the stunning diva is considered a fashion icon and many people look up to her when it comes to taking inspirations for impeccable style and elegance. Tara has the ability to nail any outfit with the utmost demeanor. This is the reason why the actress steals all the limelight whenever she makes a public appearance at any event or occasion. We still remember the stylish outfits she donned during the promotion spree of her debut movie Student of the Year 2. We at Pinkvilla have now picked a few chic outfits flaunted by the Tadap actress at times which have left everyone amazed and also serve as wardrobe inspiration for the young ladies.

Here are some of the examples of Tara Sutaria’s chic fashion that serve as an inspiration for others:

The loose crop top teamed up with shorts

Tara looks effortlessly chic in this amazing outfit consisting of a loose grey crop top and white denim shorts. And what has caught our attention is the classy black sports shoes that she dons along with the outfit which further adds weightage to the attire.

Tara Sutaria in checkered separates

The actress perfectly nails checkered separates that include a strapless bralette and a pair of high waist, above the ankle-length pants. She teams up the outfit with a pair of black shiny moccasins that give her a classic and elegant style. There is no denial about this fact that the outfit is perfect for a casual day out.

The classic white outfit

Tara Sutaria has a fetish for white outfits and many instances prove the same. We went through some archived stuff and found this amazing picture of the actress flaunting an all-white attire with panache. The actress teams up a polo neck sweater with a pair of high waist formal pants and a matching short blazer. She also brings in an extra tinge of color with the contrasting pair of black heels which she wears along with the outfit. Moreover, her framed sunglasses are like icing on the cake!

The actress in a gingham print dress

Checks and gingham prints happen to be an all-time favorite of the Student of the Year 2 actress and this outfit is one of the best examples for the same. Although LBDs and monochrome dresses are a rage in current times, Tara chose to go the other way and opted for a checkered umbrella cut tube dress teamed up with a pair of flip-flops.

Crop top and denim jeans

Tara’s chic statement is once again visible in this casual ensemble consisting of a white crop top and blue high waist jeans. She teams it up with a pair of pink heels that further adds weightage to the entire outfit.

