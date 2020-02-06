Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain confirm their relationship with this dance at brother Armaan Jain's wedding? Watch

The lavish wedding ceremony saw the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also shake a leg and perform on groovy Bollywood numbers.

Tara Sutaria set social media on fire this week as she attended the multiple functions of rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain's brother's wedding. Armaan Jain tied the knot with longtime partner Anissa Malhotra and it was a star-studded affair as A-listers from Bollywood graced the occasion. The lavish wedding ceremony saw the likes of , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also shake a leg and perform on groovy Bollywood numbers.

Among all the foot-tapping numbers, rumoured lovers took the stage by storm as they performed to 'Jeene Mere Dil Lootya'. The couple looked stunning as they went all filmy and danced their hearts out. Tara and Aadar have time and again set the Internet buzzing about their relationship status.

Just a few weeks ago, the duo were spotted exiting the Mumbai international airport together. Tara and Aadar did not shy away from the paparazzi and instead walked away together. During Armaan Jain's roka in December, the rumoured couple were also spotted with several family members. They also attended the U2 concert in Mumbai and the duo indulged in social media PDA. The Marjaavan actress had reposted Aadar's video on her Instagram Story and written, "Always with you," followed by a heart

Check out Tara and Aadar's latest dance video below:

Do you think Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are in a relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

