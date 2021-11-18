Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain to get hitched before Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt? Deets inside

It is officially a celebration time for the Bollywood industry as many prominent celebs are planning to get hitched in this wedding season. While Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently tied the knot, marriage rumours of Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal have taken social media by storm. Now, it appears that the wedding list might also see the addition of young couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. Media reports suggest that the Jain chap is eyeing to seal the deal with her ladylove Tara, before elder cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding.

A report by Bollywood Life claims that the lovebirds decided to get married during their recent Goa getaway. Apparently, Jain will walk down the aisle before cousin Ranbir who is reportedly gearing up to marry Alia Bhatt during Summer 2022. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited from both parties. Well, now we just have to wait for Tara and Aadar to confirm the news and reveal the truth.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will soon turn a year older on Friday, November 19. If the rumour turns out to be true then it must be a double celebration time for the Student of the Year 2 star. On the professional front, Tara Sutaria has several projects lined up in the pipeline. The actor who last featured in the film, Tadap, is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2.

Rumour mills has it that the sequel film will be a remake of the film, Goodachari. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in Ek Villain returns. Speaking of Jain, he was last seen in the comedy flick alongside Jackie Shroff in Hello Charlie.

ALSO READ| Aadar Jain on his relationship with Tara Sutaria: She’s special to me, we give each other a lot of happiness