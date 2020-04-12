Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain have the cutest nicknames for each other; comments on her childhood photo are proof

Tara Sutaria shared an adorable childhood photo on social media and it is not just her who has our heart. Beau Aadar Jain's comment has us gushing over them equally as much.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been spotted together on multiple occasions and every time the duo steps out together, they manage to grab the attention of many. And now, when the Coronavirus lockdown has us all home quarantined, the two are making up for it with some social media PDA. It was when Tara joined in on the marriage festivities of Armaan Jain's wedding that their relationship was officially official and there hasn't been any looking back ever since.

Now, something that had our attention now is how they have adorable nicknames for each other. Yes, we know them! Tara recently shared a childhood photo of hers where she is holding the phone and trying to talk to who knows whom but it is adorable. Beau Aadar did not leave this chance to post a comment on the photo and that is when we saw that he calls her 'Tarypieee' which sounds like a personalized version of a Cutie pie. Soon enough, Tara replied and wrote, Brb I'm OTP with my lil squeaky.'

Check out Tara Sutaria's photo and the comments here:

Meanwhile, Tara recently featured in the Masakali 2.0 version of the song and well, it hasn't been received all that well after all. The internet has a lot of opinions about the song and up until now, comments about the same keep coming in time and again.

