Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain make their relationship official; Confess love for the first time on social media

Tara Sutaria, who has been dating Aadar Jain for quite some time, have thrown caution to the wind as they paint the town red with their love story.

Tara Sutaria might be just two movies old in the industry, but she has certainly aced the art of making the headlines. Ever since the young starlet has made her debut with Student of The Year 2 last, she has been the talk of the town, be it for her acting prowess, cute looks or her fashion sense. Interestingly, Tara’s personal life has also been grabbing a lot of eyeballs post her Bollywood debut. The actress is said to be dating ’s cousin Aadar Jain for quite some time now and they are going strong with their love affair.

In fact, their adorable chemistry and frequent appearances have always managed to make the heads turn. Although, reports about their love affair have been doing the rounds for a while now, neither Tara nor Aadar had made their relationship official. But looks like this couple has thrown the caution to the wind now as they have confessed their love for each other publicly. This happened after Tara shared a beautiful post on Aadar’s birthday on August 5 and captioned it, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

While the birthday boy was overwhelmed with Tara’s gesture he went on to confess his love for the lady on social media and commented “I Love You” followed by heart emoticon. Soon, the Marjaavaan actress replied and showered love on her main man.

Interestingly, Tara, who has been often spotted accompanying Aadar on family events, was seen attending Kapoor’s family lunch on Raksha Bandhan this year.

Talking about the work front, Tara, who was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, will now be seen in Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his big Bollywood debut with the movie.

