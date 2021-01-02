Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain's New Year 2021 celebration was all about seaside, sunshine & lush green views; PICS

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain had joined Karisma Kapoor in Alibaug to celebrate the New Year 2021. The couple shared photos on social media and sent good wishes to fans with stunning views of the beach.

The New Year 2021 has begun and several celebs from Bollywood had gone on vacay to celebrate the same with their loved ones. Speaking of this, recently, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain had joined Karisma Kapoor in Alibaug to celebrate the New Year there. Karisma had even shared a cute photo with the two as she enjoyed the outdoor time with the couple. And now, both Aadar and Tara have shared stunning views from their celebration of New Year to wish all on the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Marjaavaan star shared a photo of the lush green parks around the house in Alibaug where she celebrated the New Year with Aadar. The actress shared the stunning photo and the view of the first morning of 2021 and wished all 'Happy New Year.' On the other hand, her beau, Aadar shared a cool picture from the beach as he chilled by the side of the sea. The hues of sunshine in the sky left everyone in awe.

Sharing the photo, Aadar wrote, "Out with the old, in with the new #2021." The couple's photo with Karisma had also sent fans into a frenzy as they were seen hanging out together.

Take a look at Tara and Aadar's wish for New Year's:

Meanwhile, Tara had also joined Aadar at his annual family Christmas lunch this year. It was her debut at the Christmas lunch with Aadar and photos of the two hanging out together had gone viral in that week. On the work front, Tara will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Tara also has a film with Mohit Suri titled Ek Villain 2. It will star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

