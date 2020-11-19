Tara Sutaria is Aadar Jain's ‘Princess’ as he wishes her on birthday; Actress says ‘Life’s beautiful with you’

On Tara Sutaria’s 25th birthday, beau Aadar Jain penned a love filled wish for the actress.

Tara Sutaria has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the stunning actress is celebrating her 25th birthday today and she has been inundated with best wishes from her fans across the world. Amid this, her main man Aadar Jain also took to Instagram to shower birthday love on the Student of the Year 2 actress. Aadar has shared a beautiful picture with his lady love in wherein they were seen posing together flaunting their sizzling chemistry.

In the pic, the birthday girl looked stunning in a white off shoulder dress while Aadar looked dapper in his mauve coloured turtle neck sweatshirt and blazer. The Qaidi Band actor captioned the image as, “Happy 25th Principessa” followed by a heart emoticon. While Aadar’s post for Tara was quick to grab the eyeballs, the birthday girl also replied with a love filled post. The Marjaavaan actress commented, “Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!” Needless to say, Tara and Aadar’s social media PDA speak volumes about their love.

Take a look at Aadar Jain’s birthday wish for Tara Sutaria:

To note, Tara had recently flown to the Maldives with beau Aadar to celebrate her 25th birthday. The couple has been sharing beautiful pics from their vacation in the tropical paradise. In fact, Aadar also shared a stunning pic featuring his lady love Tara. In the pic, Aadar was seen enjoying his drink while relaxing on lounging in a chair and he had a woman in front of him who was chilling by the beach. It didn’t take us much time to guess that it was the Student of The Year 2 actress.

