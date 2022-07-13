Tara Sutaria aces boho-chic look; Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani keep it casual as they promote Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns is currently one of the most-anticipated films of the year and it stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action thriller film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. It is a sequel to the first part, Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The cast of Ek Villain Returns is leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie.

Now, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor were spotted in the city today by the shutterbugs to promote Ek Villain Returns. In the photos, Tara is seen wearing an edgy nose ring as she nailed the boho-chic look. She wore a printed long cape, matching it with a bralette that featured a plunging neckline and she paired it with denim shorts. Making it chicer, she added a pair of boots. The 2 States actor kept it effortlessly stylish in a grey shirt. On the other hand, Disha sported a blue bodysuit and baggy jeans.

Check out Tara, Arjun and Disha's PICS:

Ek Villain 2 is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on 29 July 2022. Earlier, the film was slated to release on July 8 this year. To note, this will be the first time Arjun will be sharing the screen with Tara, John, and Disha. Mohit Suri and Disha will be collaborating for the second time in Ek Villain 2. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress and director had earlier collaborated for the 2020 release Malang.

