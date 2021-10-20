Tara Sutaria adds sassy touch of curls to her chic crop top, shows black can never go out of style

When it comes experimenting with styling elements, actor Tara Sutaria never fails to surprise the fashion police. On Tuesday, October 19, the actor once again taught us another fashion lesson on how to turn a simple look into a sassy one. Going by Tara Sutaria’s look it can be safely said that just by playing with a few elements one can acquire a chic and stylish look.

In the photo shared by her, Tara Sutaria has just donned a simple black one-shoulder crop-top. However, it was her hairstyle and makeup that stole the entire limelight. With curls adding drama to her look, Tara opted for blushed cheeks and glossy lips. Perfect eye-liner and toned-down eye-shadow accentuated her casual look as the camera captured her. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While a user said, “stop giving us heart attacks”, another wrote, “beautiful” in the comment section. This comes just weeks after Tara braced fans for the theatrical release of her upcoming films. While sharing a stunning sun-kissed photo, the actor wrote, “Thinking of a year gone by and the year that will follow.. #Heropanti2, #EkVillainReturns, #Tadap… YOU READY?”

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria has several projects lined up in the pipeline. The actor who last featured in the film, Tadap, is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2. Rumour mills has it that the sequel film will be a remake of the film, Goodachari. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in Ek Villain returns.

