Tara Sutaria & Ahan Shetty get candid about shooting Tadap in Mussoorie's freezing winters.

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty are all set to entertain the audiences on the big screen with Tadap. The trailer has already set social media buzzing with Ahan's debut being much talked about. In a recent interview with Mid Day, the actors opened up about their experience of shooting Tadap in Mussoorie during winters as well as the challenges.

Reminiscing about the hill station, Tara said, "Mussoorie is very close to my heart, both Mussoorie and Rishikesh since I shot my first film Student of the Year 2 over there. I know Mussoorie really well since I spent a couple of months over there shooting. It was very cold when we were shooting, it was difficult but all in all, it was really fun. We had bonfires and we enjoyed everyone’s company."

Ahan, on the other hand, revealed that he had to shirtless scenes in the biting cold. "We were shooting in the winter, it was freezing. And no vanity vans so we were staying in tents. I was shirtless in many sequences, and since it was winter, the light would go really fast. But I love Mussoorie, I had a fantastic time."

When asked about how did his parents react to his first look in the Tadap trailer, Ahan said, "I have been asked this question a lot, but everyone loved the promo. I can’t say much about it because they are my parents and they can be biased. But I’m really proud that I could make them feel that way. I do what I do to make me happy but also to make my family happy and to please them, so it was a good reaction."

He also revealed what he plans to do on the day of his debut film's release. "My plan is on Day 1, 3rd of December, when the film comes out, to go to either Gaiety or any single screen theatre because it’s there that you understand that people are accepting the film or not. Looking forward to that experience," Ahan said.

Tadap will release on 3 December in theatres.

