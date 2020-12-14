Tara Sutaria is all geared up for Christmas as she gives a sneak peek into her Victorian themed home decor, Se

Tara Sutaria recently took to her Instagram handle and gave us a glimpse of the Christmas preparations at her place. Check it out below.

Christmas is around the corner and the preparations are happening in full swing. Just like everyone, our Bollywood celebrities too are known to ring in the festival with utmost zeal. Notably, many of them have already begun the preparations. From to , many celebs have shared a glimpse of it on their respective social media handles. And, now, joining them is the gorgeous Tara Sutaria who seems to be all geared up for the festival.

The Marjaavaan star has given a sneak peek into her house decorations on Instagram. Going by the first photo, it looks like the actress is relishing some delicious dishes. The picture shows a holiday menu that includes roasted chicken and some exotic mouth-watering dishes. It also shows a Christmas tree beautifully decorated with bells, rings, and stars. The second photo shows a glimpse of some decorative items. It features several antique Victorian-themed items that are a delight to watch. Tara further adds a caption and writes, “Nothing like home.” Needless to say, she looks all excited for the festival.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The Student of the Year 2 star is currently busy shooting for her next film titled Tadap with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. She was recently in Mussoorie to shoot for the same. The stunning actress also has Heropanti 2 lined up with Tiger Shroff. Notably, Tara will also be making her singing debut with Mohit Suri’s directorial Do Villain.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria twin in black as they go out and about in the city

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×