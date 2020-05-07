Tara Sutaria is all smiles as she clicks a selfie with a fan in this unseen PHOTO; Take a look

We have come across an unseen picture of Tara Sutaria in which she is posing with a fan for a selfie. Check out the picture of the Marjaavaan actress.

The very beautiful Tara Sutaria definitely does not need any introduction. The actress made her debut last year with Student of the Year 2 but the kind of stardom she has achieved within such a short period is commendable. Well, it’s not like she faced the camera for the first time. For those who are unversed, Tara had already appeared in multiple Disney sitcoms before her Bollywood debut including The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, Oye Jassie, and Big Bada Boom.

Tara also has a huge fan following all over the country owing to her utter beauty and acting prowess. We have recently come across an unseen picture of the Marjaavaan actress in which she is seen posing for a picture with one of her fans. The background of the picture seems to be of some airport. As usual, Tara’s impeccable fashion sense steals all the limelight here as she is seen wearing a denim jacket teamed up a white t-shirt. She also flaunts a pair of rimmed sunglasses that perfectly matches her entire look.

Check out the unseen picture below:

On the professional front, Tara had shown her brilliant acting skills once again in her second movie Marjaavaan co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. She will be next seen alongside debutant Ahan Shetty in the upcoming movie Tadap that has been directed by Milan Luthria. It’s a remake of the Telugu movie titled RX 100.

