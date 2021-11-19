Tara Sutaria amped up her love for black in pre birthday post; Arjun Kapoor reacts

Always incredibly poised and put-together, there’s no telling that Tara Sutaria is just two films old. Apart from her on-screen looks, a peek inside her personal wardrobe also tells a lot about the young actor’s Gen Z-friendly style. You’ll find plenty of distressed jeans, crop tops, mini skirts and oversized layers in her collection, along with her favourite ’90s-style handbags. Her latest look serves a lesson in easy styling as well, making the most of wardrobe basics.

Just hours before her birthday, Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning photos in a black outfit. While sharing the picture, Sutaria wrote, “Waiting for my birthday like.” However, what caught our attention was actor Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious reaction upon seeing Tara’s post. Her Ek Villain Returns co-star shared his funny interpretation of Tara’s post and said, “Forget birthday... This is you just waiting to start shooting with me again.” The funny comment had fans bursting out in laughter.

Take a look at it here:

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria has several projects lined up in the pipeline. The actor who last featured in the film, Tadap, is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2. Rumour mills has it that the sequel film will be a remake of the film, Goodachari. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in Ek Villain returns.

Apart from this, it is a celebration time for the actor today as she is celebrating her 26th birthday on November 19. In other news, Tara Sutaria has also recently made headlines for her wedding rumours with beau Aadar Jain. It seems that the lovebirds might seal the deal soon. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

ALSO READ| Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain to get hitched before Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt? Deets inside