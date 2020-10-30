Tara Sutaria amped to join Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2; Says Can't think of better way to start birthday month

Tara Sutaria has bagged the upcoming film Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. The actress is happy to have teamed up with Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans.

Here's good news for all those who wish to see the beautiful Tara Sutaria romancing actor Tiger Shroff on the silver screen. The stunning actress has bagged Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger. Both the actors had earlier worked together in Punit Malhotra directorial Student of the Year 2. Tara is happy to have reunited with her ‘favourites’ Sajid and Tiger. The diva, who will be ringing in her birthday next month, shared the happy news on her Instagram and said she just can’t think of a better way to kickstart her birthday month. She shared a picture that read, “Reunited with my favourites. Thank You Sajid Sir For Believing in me..Heropanti 2 Here we go. P.S- Can’t Think of A better Way to kick Start my Birthday Month!.”

Alongside the picture, Tara expressed her excitement writing, “SO amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily #Heropanti2 #SajidNadiadwala @tigerjackieshroff @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson.” Sajid Nadiadwala too, announced the news on his Twitter handle writing, “Welcome Back Sparkles The beautiful & starlet @TaraSutaria to star in #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 opposite @iTIGERSHROFF @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala.” Interestingly, Tara Sutaria is also a part of Sajid’s upcoming movie opposite Ahan Shetty.

Check Out Tara Sutaria’s Instagram Post:

On a related note, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had made their Bollywood debut with Heropanti, which was released in 2014. The second installment of the film will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

