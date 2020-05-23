Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday imitates SRK & Kajol’s iconic step from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the cutest way

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday have impressed the audience with their acting prowess in their debut movie Student of The Year 2.

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday have been two of the most sought after newcomers in the industry. The divas had made their big Bollywood debut with ’s 2019 directorial Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and went on to emerge as overnight stars. Although the movie failed to create a buzz at the box office like its first installment, both Ananya and Tara had proved their mettle with their performance. In fact, their on screen chemistry has also been a thing among the audience.

Interestingly, the divas have been great friends off the screen as well and share a great equation. Ananya and Tara are often seen hanging out together and their camaraderie never fails to give major BFF goals to the millennials. While the divas are known for doing crazy stuff together, we have got our hands on an unseen video of the Student of The Year 2 starlets wherein both Tara and Ananya were seen imitating and Kajol’s popular step from their iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday’s unseen video:

Talking about the work front, after impressing the audience with Student of The Year 2, Ananya was seen in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. On the other hand, Tara was seen in ’s Marjaavaan. As of now, Ananya is gearing up for Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali opposite Ishaan Khatter while Tara will be seen in Milan Lutharia’s Tadap.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×