Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain enjoy in Maldives, share gorgeous PICS from their tropical vacation

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are loved in Bollywood. They never shy away from showing off their love for each other and have been dating for a long time now. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans root for their ‘Jodi’. Speaking of which, the duo is currently vacationing in the Maldives. They had left for the Island yesterday.

Tara shared a stunning photo on Instagram from her tropical vacation. Tara can be seen wearing an all-white outfit and looked every inch beautiful. She also flaunted her flushed cheeks and perfect jawline in the picture. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy as a clam.” Her fans also showered love on her gorgeous photo.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aadar too shared a hot photo as he took a stroll at the beach. He wore a white shirt with pants. The blue sky and clear water were adding charm to the picture. While sharing the photo, he wrote, “Home away from home.” To note, Tara and Aadar have not shared any pictures together from their vacation till now.

Take a look:

Speaking about Tara Sutaria’s professional career, she will be seen in the movie Heropanti 2. The film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tiger Shroff in the lead role and will release on April 29 this year. Apart from this, the actress also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in the key roles. To note, Tara was last seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty and their performance was lauded in the movie.

