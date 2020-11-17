Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain hint a romantic getaway as they share PHOTOS from Maldives

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have recently teased the fans with their respective Instagram posts. Check them out here.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain manage to grab headlines one way or the other. The adorable couple has been dating each other for quite some time now and never shy away from stepping out together in the public domain. Be it Armaan Jain’s wedding function or Nitasha Nanda’s birthday bash, Aadar and Tara are always seen together and set relationship goals for all couples. Meanwhile, the two of them have recently shared something on social media that has grabbed eyeballs.

Both Tara and Aadar have shared two separate pictures from the exotic location of Maldives. Yes, you heard it right. Talking about the Student of the Year 2 actress, she has shared an aerial view of the place and writes, “Hello again, paradise.” Apart from that, Aadar Jain has also shared a more or less similar picture from the location and writes, “DND.” Well, it seems like the two of them have went for a romantic getaway and are teasing their fans with these pictures.

Check them out below:

After having made her debut in Student of the Year 2 co-starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in 2019, Tara Sutaria proved her acting skills once again in Marjaavaan. The movie also featured , Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She will next feature in the movie Tadap that marks the debut of Ahan Shetty. Well, as of now, we are eagerly waiting for the actress and Aadar Jain to share some more pictures from their mini-vacation!

