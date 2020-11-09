  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain look adorable together as they join others for Nitasha Nanda's birthday bash; PIC

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are among the most adorable couples of Bollywood in current times. Meanwhile, check out their latest picture.
28559 reads Mumbai
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain look adorable together as they join others for Nitasha Nanda's birthday bash; PIC Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain look adorable together as they join others for Nitasha Nanda's birthday bash; PIC
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Kain have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The couple often paints the town red along with others and never shy away from showing their love for each other. Both of them are often active on social media and frequently share posts on their timelines. However, it is their comments on each other’s posts that grab the attention of the fans. The power couple often gets spotted at family gatherings and house parties. 

Tara and Aadar recently attended Nitasha Nanda’s birthday bash and a picture from the party has now melted hearts again. The picture has been shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram handle in which the couple can be seen posing with the former, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, and others. Tara looks remarkable in an off-white jacket with dramatic sleeves and matching pants. Aadar, on the other hand, wears a matching t-shirt and black jeans. 

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tashu’s bday lunch #familytime #loveyoutashu 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

On the work front, Tara Sutaria made her debut in Bollywood in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She then appeared alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in Marjaavaan. The actress is now gearing up for her next release which is Tadap. The movie also marks the debut of Ahan Shetty. Apart from that, Tara has been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 co-starring Disha Patani and John Abraham. 

Also Read: Tara Sutaria is a bundle of happiness as she enjoys a boat ride amid the sea; See PHOTO

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

