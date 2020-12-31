Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain pose for a happy picture with Karisma Kapoor as they gear up to welcome 2021

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are among the newest couples of B-town. Meanwhile, check out their latest picture.

The New Year is just around the corner and the celebrations have already begun. Just like others, the Bollywood celebs have also prepared for the midnight celebrations and have been giving glimpses of the same on social media. While some of them like Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have jetted off to exotic locations for ringing in the New Year, a few others like and have decided to stay in the country itself for the celebrations.

Another couple in B-town, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain spent a perfect afternoon with the latter’s cousin Karisma Kapoor ahead of the New Year celebration. The evergreen diva has shared a picture with the duo on social media. She looks beautiful in a simple white striped dress while Tara, on the other hand, looks pretty in a printed white outfit. Meanwhile, Aadar looks dapper in a casual striped shirt and flaunts a pair of cool shades while posing for the picture.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria earlier grabbed headlines when they went on a romantic getaway to Maldives a few weeks ago. They also shared stunning pictures from the exotic locale on social media that sent the internet into a meltdown. As for Tara, the diva will be next seen alongside debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap. She has also been roped in for Do Villain that also features John Abraham and . Apart from that, she will team up with Tiger Shroff again in Heropanti 2.

