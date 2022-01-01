Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain ring in New Year 2022 with a romantic dinner date; Pics

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been dating each other for a long time and their social media PDA speaks volumes about their relationship. In fact, they are often seen hanging out together and are also a part of each other’s family gatherings. Needless to say, it is a treat to watch Tara and Aadar in one frame. Recently, the couple made the headlines as they shared a glimpse of their intimate new year celebration which was all about spending quality time together.

Taking to his Instagram story, Aadar shared a pic of a candle light dinner table on a roof top. He captioned the image as, “Here’s to love, happiness and good health”. Tara Sutaria also shared a similar picture and wrote, “NYE dinner at home with the sky and stars. Nothing better than to be with those you love and hold close. Happy New Year, all! May the good times never cease and the world be happy and healthy again” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s New Year post:

Earlier, Aadar had opened up on his relationship with Tara in an interaction with Hindustan Times and stated that she is quite special to him and that they bring happiness to each other’s life. “Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it,” he added.