Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday's goofy throwback photo will make you miss your BFF during lockdown

In the photo, the Student Of The Year 2 actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday can be seen fooling around with each other and it's all things adorable.

If this lockdown wasn't easy enough, not seeing your closest friends seems to have gotten us a little grumpier than ever before. It will soon be a month since the first lockdown was announced by PM Modi and while we miss our friends, the best thing one could do is to stay indoors. But Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday's throwback photo showed up on our timelines and now we cannot help but miss our best friend.

In the photo, the Student Of The Year 2 actors can be seen fooling around with each other. Ananya can be seen tightly hugging on to Tara who adorably has shut her eyes for the photo. Twinning in black, Tara and Ananya are twinning in black and are undoubtedly cute.

Check out Tara and Ananya's throwback photo:

Both Tara and Ananya made their debut in the film industry with Student Of The Year 2 and have since then gone on to sign other film. They starred alongside Tiger Shroff in the film which received mixed reaction from the audience. While Ananya has starred in Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Tara was seen with in Marjaavaan. She recently also made headlines for starring in the remake of AR Rahman's original song Masakali which received some serious bashing by netizens.

Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Whereas Tara will be seen in a Telugu remake titled Rx100 opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×