Tara Sutaria and Armaan Malik look adorable in THIS throwback picture and we can’t get enough of their charm

Tara Sutaria, who made her debut with Student of The Year 2, is winning hearts with her charm in this unseen throwback picture with Armaan Malik

Student of the Year 2 star Tara Sutaria has definitely been one of the most talked about debutants in B-town and while the actress has already done her second film with , titled Marjaavaan, she is gearing up for her third release, Tadap. Tara has always managed to make headlines for various reasons, and apart from her work and fashion outings, her social media is one place that has fans gushing over her. Tara is quite the diva herself and one cannot seem to emphasize it enough.

Even though the actress is two films old already, there continue to be some unknown facts about the diva and we bet fans love to know more about her. We happened to come across this throwback photo of Tara with singer Armaan Malik and well, we are definitely in awe. For those who might not know, Tara and Armaan are childhood buddies and when Tara was about to make her debut, he ensured to wish her on the big day and has been a part of her birthday celebrations on multiple occasions as well. The photo has a young Tara smiling with her buddy Armaan and well, it is all things nostalgia, isn't it?

Check out Tara Sutaria and Armaan Malik's photo here:

Meanwhile, Tara has also been in the news recently due to her relationship with Aadar Jain. Both of them often indulge in social media PDA and have, in fact, been spotted together on multiple occasions. Tara was also a part of Aadar's brother, Armaan Jain's wedding festivities that happened recently.

Recently, Tara had also taken over the internet with an adorable throwback photo she shared with her sister, and fans showered the twins with all the love. Something that also seemed to have grabbed our attention was how her caption was just as cute as the photo itself.

Credits :Instagram

