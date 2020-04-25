Tara Sutaria and beau Aadar Jain's unseen photo from Armaan Jain's wedding festivities is adorable; Check out

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of the most adorable couples in B-town and well, this unseen photo of the two is every bit adorable. Check out the photo right here.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been in the news for a while now and the two are often spotted together on multiple occasions. With the ongoing lockdown, however, everyone has been at home and so social media is the only saving grace for us. None the less, we keep coming across all these throwback photos and we definitely cannot get enough of the photos because some of them turn out to be adorable. And so, today, we have a photo of Tara and Aadar.

Tara joined beau Aadar during the wedding festivities of his brother Armaan Jain and the photos from the same were all over social media back then. However, today, we came across this unseen photo of the duo and oh boy, do they look royal in the photo. While Tara looks stunning in a light pink lehenga, Aadar looked just as handsome in the beige sherwani and we cannot seem to get enough of it.

Check out Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's photo right here:

On the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with and while it did not work very well with the audiences, the leading duo has received decent love from the fans. Tara made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 and she definitely made it big with the Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff starrer. Soon, she will be seen in Tadap co-starring Ahan Shetty.

