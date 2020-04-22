Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff’s goofy selfie from SOTY 2 days will make you want to see them on screen again

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff were seen together in Student Of The Year 2. The two share a great bond with each other and a goofy selfie from shoot days of the two is going viral on the internet. Check it out.

Among the debutantes of 2019, Tara Sutaria from Student Of The Year 2 managed to grab eyeballs with her portrayal of Mia in the film. Along with her, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff also were loved. But, it was Rohan and Mia’s cute chemistry that left everyone in awe. Off the screen, Tiger and Tara share a great bond of friendship and often post throwback photos and videos from the shoot of the film. Speaking of this, a throwback selfie of Tara and Tiger is going viral on social media.

In the throwback selfie from the shoot days of SOTY 2, we can see Tara and Tiger getting goofy for a selfie. Tara is seen clad in a colourful suit with funky pink reflective sunglasses. On the other hand, Tiger can be seen sitting right beside her in a black vest and jeans. With a serious expression on his face, Tiger posed with Tara who is seen sticking her tongue out while clicking the cute selfie. Seeing the off screen bond between the two, fans couldn’t help but gush over them.

Last month, on Tiger’s birthday, Tara shared another version of the same photo where even Tiger can be seen sticking his tongue out with his Student Of The Year 2 co-star. However, in this one, the action star seemed to be in a serious mood. The film was directed by Punit Malhotra and fans loved Tara’s role in it. On the work front, Tara went on to do Marjaavaan with Siddharth Malhotra post her debut in SOTY 2 and she also signed a film opposite Ahan Shetty which is a remake of Telugu film, RX 100. The Hindi remake is titled Tadap and is directed by Milan Luthria. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Check out Tiger and Tara’s photo:

On the other hand, Tiger was recently seen in Baaghi 3 with . The film did extremely well before the COVID 19 lockdown and managed to rake in Rs 93 Crore at the box office. Now, he will be seen in Heropanti 2. It is helmed by Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release on July 16, 2021.

