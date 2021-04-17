Tara Sutaria & Arjun Kapoor share a glimpse of 'Day One' as they kick off shoot for Ek Villain Returns in Goa

Mohit Suri's film, Ek Villain Returns starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani is a highly anticipated sequel. On Saturday, Arjun and Tara kicked off the shooting in Goa for the sequel and shared photos on social media.

Actors Tara Sutaria and were snapped this week as they left together for Goa to kick off shooting for Ek Villain Returns. Now, as they have begun shooting for the sequel, photos from the sets are in and well, they have left fans excited for the thriller. The shoot of the film was kicked off this year with John Abraham and in Mumbai and a couple of times, the two were snapped in Mumbai as they filmed certain portions on the streets.

Now, Arjun and Tara also have begun shooting their portions in Goa and have shared glimpses from their Day 1 on the sets. Taking to her Instagram story, Tara shared a photo where she clicked the clapperboard of the film as she began shooting with Arjun. She tagged the director Mohit Suri along with actor Arjun on the same. The same was reposted on Arjun's Instagram story. Arjun also shared a photo on his Instagram story from the sets where we could see yellow balloons in the shape of smiling face emojis.

The logo of the film also is a smiling yellow face and hence with a click of the balloons, Arjun showed fans how he and Tara began working on the thriller. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Villain Returns."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the film is a sequel to the 2014 thriller that stars , and Ritiesh Deshmukh. Back then, the film was a blockbuster. Now, with the sequel getting a new cast, fans are quite excited. John, Disha, Tara and Arjun are the ones who have been roped in as leads of the sequel and Mohit Suri is at the helm. It is being bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. It will be released on February 11, 2022.

