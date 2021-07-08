Tara Sutaria is back to filming Ek Villain Returns, says the 'villainy has only just begun'; PHOTOS
A film that has been the talk of the town since it was announced earlier this year is Ek Villain Returns. Now, after the lockdown, the shoot of the film has commenced and Tara Sutaria has revealed that she is back on the sets to shoot the film that also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham & Disha Patani. Tara recently took to social media to share a series of photos from a shoot that she did at home. While sharing those, she also shared a glimpse of the recording room where she returned for the shoot.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared several photos including a sneak peek of her recording session for Ek Villain Returns. With the photo, Tara wrote, "Days spent behind this are days well spent! Back to filming Villain2 and the villainy has only just begun." Apart from this, she shared a video that had several photos from a photoshoot that she did at home. In the photos, Tara could be seen sporting a rainbow-coloured blazer with distressed blue jeans and a pink crop top. Her hair and makeup were spot on with the stylish look.
Take a look:
Back in April 2021, when the shooting restrictions were implemented in Mumbai due to the second wave of COVID 19, Tara along with Arjun had jetted off to Goa to kick off the shoot for their film, Ek Villain Returns. The film is a sequel to the 2014 Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor starrer. The sequel will star Tara, Arjun, John and Disha in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. It is slated to release on February 11, 2022.
Also Read|Tara Sutaria & Arjun Kapoor share a glimpse of 'Day One' as they kick off shoot for Ek Villain Returns in Goa
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Tara and THE BEST JOKER,EVER-AIDAR!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
TARA ONLY SUK
Anonymous 1 day ago
Plastic surgery ki poster girl.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Frog faced Tara
Anonymous 1 day ago
Aap ka amir lover Bandar jain kaha chuppa hain film flop hone ki baad.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ghatiya gold digger Tara Slutaria.