Tara Sutaria bags her first solo lead film in Murad Khetani’s next project?

Tara Sutaria has been on a roll of late. The young actress, who had made her debut with the 2019 release Student of The Year 2, has come a long way in her journey so far. After basking in the success of her last release Tadap, opposite Ahan Shetty, Tara has some interesting movies in the pipeline. And while her fans have been looking forward to watching her on the big screen, it is reported that the Marjaavaan actress has bagged her first project as a solo lead.

It is reported that Tara will be seen playing the lead in Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani’s next project. “Right from her first film, Tara Sutaria has proved her mettle as an actor/performer. She is super talented and holds immense promise. Every project that she’s been part of, she’s added immense value to it. This will be her first solo lead film but it’s interesting that she has bagged it so early on in her career. A formal announcement for the Murad Khetani production is awaited but Tara is on board and the news should come out soon officially too. It is a thriller drama and Tara will be seen in a new light in this film,” a source was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Tara is currently working on the much anticipated sequel of the 2014 release Ek Villain. Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns will also star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Besides, she will also be reuniting with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff for Heropanti 2 which is slated to release on Eid this year.