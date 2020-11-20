Tara Sutaria basks in the glow of the Maldivian sun as she drops a gorgeous selfie; Beau Aadar Jain loves it

Tara Sutaria is rumoured to be on vacay with beau Aadar Jain in the Maldives. The gorgeous star shared a post birthday selfie on social media and left the internet in complete awe.

Actress Tara Sutaria just celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday in the Maldives and fans showered her with a whole lot of love. Amid this, on Friday, Tara welcomed a new day with a gorgeous selfie as she flaunted her glorious skin under the Maldivian sun. And, beau Aadar Jain, who is rumoured to be with Tara on the Maldives getaway, could not resist liking the photo. Tara and Aadar sparked rumours about their exotic getaway when they shared a similar photo of a resort on their social media handles.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Tara shared a glorious sun-kissed selfie. In the photo, the Marjaavaan star could be seen flaunting her gorgeous and radiant skin under the sun without any makeup. Seeing her glow, one could guess that the star was making the most of the Maldivian sunshine while spending time in the exotic paradise. Seeing Tara's photo, Aadar could not resist loving it.

Not just Tara, even Aadar shared a handsome photo of himself posing on the Maldivian beach. The handsome star managed to evoke a response from all his fans. Besides, yesterday too, Aadar had shared a photo on Instagram where he was seen posing by the sea in his shorts. Tara could not resist dropping a 'drooling' comment on it with a black heart.

Take a look at Tara and Aadar's posts:

Meanwhile, Aadar even penned a sweet birthday wish for his 'Principessa' yesterday and shared an unseen photo of them together on social media. Seeing the photo, fans could not stop gushing over the couple. Tara too replied to him and wrote, "Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!" On the work front, Tara will be seen next in Hindi remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty and Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. Besides this, she also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and .

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

