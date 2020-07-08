Tara Sutaria beats her ‘4 am cravings’ with a delicious treat; Shares a glimpse of her ‘blurry sleepy nights’

Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to drop a gorgeous selfie from her late-night shenanigans. The Marjaavaan star won the internet with her blurry but pretty selfie and her drool-worthy midnight treat.

Among the gorgeous stars in Bollywood, Tara Sutaria, who made her debut last year with Student of The Year 2, is extremely popular. The gorgeous Marjaavaan star is known for her style and looks and every time, she steps out on the red carpet, Tara leaves her fans in awe of her beauty. Amid the lockdown, however, Tara has been spending time with her family and often shares glimpses of her shenanigans while being at home with her sister Pia Sutaria.

Recently, Tara took to Instagram to drop a gorgeous selfie of herself in the middle of the night. Seeing the same, one could guess that the Marjaavaan star could not fall asleep and hence, she decided to stay up. Not just this, Tara also whipped up a gorgeous looking dish at 4 am in the morning to beat her cravings and well, she even shared a glimpse of the treat on social media. Seeing the photo of the dish, we sure know that the gorgeous SOTY 2 star is a pro chef too.

Tara shared a selfie of herself in which we could see her sleepy yet gorgeous side. She captioned it as, “blurry sleepy nights.” She shared yet another photo of the dish she made for herself at 4 am in the morning. She wrote, “Decided to whip up oyster pate served with mustard and garlic cream on a mini waffle toast! 4 am cravings @piasutaria.”

Here’s a glimpse of Tara Sutaria’s ‘blurry sleepy night’:

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Marjaavaan with as Zoya. The film was loved and her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra was a major USP of the film. Now, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of a Telugu film RX 100 with Ahan Shetty. Apart from this, she also bagged a role in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, .

ALSO READ Tara Sutaria's throwback photo dishes out the perfect lazy Sunday vibes on a rainy day

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×