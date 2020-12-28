Tara Sutaria beats the ‘Monday blues’ by sharing breathtaking bikini clad THROWBACK PHOTO from Maldives vacay

Tara Sutaria recently took to her Instagram handle to share an amazing throwback photo from her Maldives vacation and it will surely make you pack your bags.

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria has been making headlines for her professional and personal life. Of late, she was in the news for debuting at the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch with her boyfriend Aadar Jain. Needless to say, Tara and Aadar have been spending quality time together. From going on vacations to stepping out for dinner dates in the city, the duo has been inseparable ever since they made their relationship Instagram official. The lovebirds also flew to Maldives to celebrate the actress’ 25th birthday and had shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Now, going by Tara’s recent social media post, it looks like she is cherishing the old memories from the tropical paradise as she has shared an amazing throwback picture of herself. In the photo, she can be seen posing on the beach. The Marjaavaan actress is a sight to behold in a white bikini with a beautiful view in the backdrop. Well, the picture is surely a treat for sore eyes. Alongside the stunning shot, Tara wrote, “When you dance down the street with a cloud at your feet, that’s amore.” It seems like the talented actress is beating the Monday blues with this amazing click.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s Instagram post:

On the professional front, the 25-year-old actress was last seen in the 2019 film Marjaavaan with , Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. She will soon be seen in Tadap with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who is making his Bollywood debut with this.

Tara also has Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain sequel starring , and John Abraham.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in a messy hair look sans makeup but her flawless glow steals the attention; PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×