Tara Sutaria begins work on Ek Villain 2 as she joins director Mohit Suri & Ankit Tiwari for a quick selfie

Tara Sutaria had announced a few months back that she will be a part of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Now, she has kicked off work on it with the director and was snapped with him.

Actress Tara Sutaria has been making it to the headlines recently due to her gorgeous social media posts. Not just this, the Marjaavaan star has been popular among her fans for her chic style and every time she steps out, her outfit choices tend to kick off trends among the young girls. However, today, she is back in the headlines due to her work. Last year, it was revealed that Tara had joined the cast of Mohit Suri's film, Ek Villain 2. Now, it seems she has kicked off work on it as she recently was seen at a dubbing studio with the director.

Not just this, today, Singer Ankit Tiwari shared a selfie featuring Tara and Mohit and hinted at something exciting coming soon. Now, as Tara has kicked off work on Mohit Suri's highly awaited sequel of Ek Villain, fans cannot wait to know more about it. Reportedly, Tara will be seen in the film as a singer and while interacting with the press at an event last year, she had revealed that she will be singing her own songs in the film. Back then, she had told the media, "I think I am going to be singing in this film, which is something I have been looking forward to. I am finally getting an opportunity to do so, and I am excited."

In the selfie shared by Ankit, we can see Tara posing with Mohit and the singer-composer. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Rolling up our sleeves for #ekvillan2..Are you guys excited ? With my favourite @mohit11481 and the very beautiful @TaraSutaria @amul_mohan @TSeries @balajimotionpic." They were also snapped by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio last evening.

Take a look:

The film will also star John Abraham, and . The film is a sequel to the 2014 , and Riteish Deshkmukh starrer. The director had promised a bigger and better film coming with Ek Villain 2. Beside

Also Read|Tara Sutaria steps away from her usual trendy style and picks up a comfy jumpsuit; Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×