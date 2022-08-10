Tara Sutaria begs for mercy from her trainer after an intense workout session on her balcony; PHOTO

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in Bollywood. She has swiftly established herself as a promising movie star since her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 back in 2019. She is also known for her singing and ballet dancing. The 26-year-old actress has a significant social media following and frequently posts peek of her daily life on Instagram. Speaking of which, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her cooling down after an intense workout.

In the picture, Tara is seen stretching it out after an intense workout and seems like she is not happy as she is asking for mercy from her coach. Sharing the pic, the actress wrote: “Cooling down after an intense workout that coach calls light. Please have mercy.”

Have a look at Tara’s pic:

Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film’s opening sequence immediately pulls you into his world where villains thrive and heroes don’t exist. Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

To note, Tara also made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in Ek Villain Return’s rock anthem, Shaamat, that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Apart from this, Tara will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film ‘Apurva’, which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal.

