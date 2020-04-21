Tara Sutaria bingeing on watermelon in THIS throwback picture is all of us during the summer

Tara Sutaria's adorable throwback picture bingeing on some watermelon shows how to beat the heat this summer. Check it out.

Tara Sutaria was recently seen in the song Masakali 2.0 opposite her Marjaavaan co-star . Although the song got a mixed response from the viewers, Tara's look and performance and her chemistry with Sidharth in the song were appreciated by all. The actress has been able to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry within a short period. Tara achieved fame way before she made her debut in Bollywood in the film Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

The actress was a part of Disney sitcoms Big Bada Boom, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Today, we came across a throwback picture of Tara bingeing on to some yummy watermelon. She looks adorable donning a white dress and having watermelon. From the background, we can make out that the actress is enjoying this yummy treat on the sets. Tara's throwback picture will give you an idea of how to beat the heat this summer.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Tara is staying at home and spending time with family. Recently, she remembered her character Zoya from Marjaavan and shared a photo from the sets of the film. She captioned the photo as, “Many afternoons ago on the set of Marjaavaan.” The actress has been grabbing headlines because of her relationship with Aadar Jain. Before the lockdown, Tara and Aadar had been frequently spotted together. Though the two have not confirmed their relationship in public, their social media PDA proves their love for each other.

Check out Tara Sutaria's picture here:

