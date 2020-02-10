Tara Sutaria blushes as she dances with Aadar Jain at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding; Watch Video

Tara Sutaria can't stop blushing as she dances with Aadar Jain at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding,.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's linkup rumours have been the talk of the town for a long time now. From sharing a mushy post after attending U2 concert together to their dance performance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding, the two seem to have made it official now. Tara and Aadar have neither accepted not denied their alleged relationship. However, the two are often spotted together on multiple occasions. Tara was recently spotted in Aadar's family photograph as well and there seems to be a new romantic tale budding in B-Town.

Aadar Jain's brother Armaan Jain tied the knot with Anissa Malhotra a couple of days ago. From the Mehendi ceremony to the Pheras, Tara was present at all the functions till the end. The actress dolled up for each function and she even shook a leg with beau Aadar Jain on the song Jeene Mere Dil Lootya, setting the rumour mill churning faster after their dance performance. Besides that, another video of the two has surfaced on the internet where Tara can't stop blushing as she dances with Aadar Jain. The two are clearly unable to take their eyes off each other. Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan where the actress played the mute female lead. Despite having no dialogues in the film, Tara spoke loud with her expressions. director Milap Zaveri called her the soul of the film as her acting makes us feel for her character. The actress will feature next in Milan Luthria's film Tadap starring opposite Ahaan Shetty.

