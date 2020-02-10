Tara Sutaria & boyfriend Aadar Jain pose for a happy family PHOTO with newlyweds Armaan Jain, Anissa & others

Check out the happy family picture posted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahani on her Instagram handle. Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra are also present in the same picture. Take a look.

If there is one couple who has been making the most number of headlines in tinsel town off late, it is definitely Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. The two of them have been the talk of the town for quite some time. Tara and Aadar made headlines when they jetted off to London for an exotic vacation during New Year. The stunning beauty also attended the wedding celebrations of Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

And now, finally, it seems like Tara has made her relationship Insta – official! Recently, ’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has shared a happy family picture on her Instagram handle in which everyone including Tara and Aadar, Armaan and Anissa are seen posing together. Among others present in the picture include , Armaan and Aadar’s parents Manoj Jain and his wife Reema. Well, there is no doubt about this fact that the young couples are completely stealing the limelight here!

Talking about Tara, after having made her entry into the world of Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, the diva proved her acting prowess again with her second movie Marjaavaan. She is now gearing up for her next movie Tadap in which she has been paired up opposite debutant Ahan Shetty. The romantic action drama has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Milan Luthria. It happens to be a remake of the hit Telugu movie RX 100.

