Tara Sutaria braces fans for the release of Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns & Tadap in a bright sunkissed PIC

On Monday, September 27, actor Tara Sutaria took a moment to pause and think of the year that’s gone by. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, theatres were shut for a span of over two years. However, now as the vaccination drive has been operational in the entire country, states have begun giving permission for matinee theatres to reopen. The Maharashtra government was the recent one to issue the relaxation for the entertainment industry. Soon after the announcement was made, several filmmakers began announcing the release date of their upcoming films.

Amidst this, Tara Sutaria shared a stunning sun-kissed picture of herself to brace fans for the release of her upcoming films. While sharing the picture, the actor said, “Thinking of a year gone by and the year that will follow.. #Heropanti2, #EkVillainReturns, #Tadap… YOU READY?” In the photo, fans can see Tara donning a grey sweatshirt as the camera captures her. Blushed cheeks, pink lips and matching eye shadow rounded off the makeup of the actor. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open added elegance to her casual look.

Take a look at the picture here

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. Fans of the diva began hailing her as ‘Pretty girl’ and ‘beautiful angel’. This comes just hours before Tara Sutaria announced the release date of her upcoming action flick alongside her Student of the Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. While sharing the poster of the film, Tara said, “Thrilled to announce HEROPANTI2 will be in cinemas on Eid.. April 29, 2022 #sajidnadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @tigerjackieshroff @nawazuddin._siddiqui @arrahman @rajat__aroraa.”

On the other hand, Tiger also shared the same poster and wrote, “Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath.” Rumour mills has it that the sequel film will be a remake of the film, Goodachari. Apart from this, the actor who was last seen in Tadap, has collaborated with , John Abraham and in Ek Villain returns.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria led ‘Heropanti 2’ will release on EID 2022; Here’s the sleek poster of actioner