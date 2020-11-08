Tara Sutaria is a bundle of happiness as she enjoys a boat ride amid the sea; See PHOTO

Tara Sutaria is gearing up for her next movie which is Tadap co-starring Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

Tara Sutaria may be only a few films old but she has already been able to gather a huge fan following within a short span of time. The actress ventured into Bollywood in 2019 and that was just the beginning. Well, that is not the first time that the stunning diva has faced the camera. That is because she has earlier also appeared in numerous Disney shows. Coming to the present context, Tara happens to be an avid social media user.

She often keeps on sharing stunning pictures and videos on social media from time to time. The Marjaavaan actress has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is sure to send the fans into a frenzy. Tara is seen enjoying a boat ride in the monochrome picture amid the sea. But what grabs our attention here is her candid moment caught in the camera while she flashes her infectious smile. She captions the picture as ‘riding the waves.’

Check out the picture below:

Tara Sutaria’s last movie was Marjaavaan co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She will next feature alongside debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap. The actress is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. Meanwhile, Tara has also been creating a lot of buzz in the media of late owing to her relationship with Aadar Jain. Both of them have been often spotted together at various events and occasions.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria remembers her 'first shot' for SOTY 2 with a gorgeous BTS photo; Beau Aadar Jain loves it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×