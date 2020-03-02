Tara Sutaria CALLS Tiger Shroff ‘devilishly handsome’ on his birthday; Ananya Panday has THIS wish for him

Student of The Year 2 stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria penned a sweet birthday wish for Tiger Shroff on his 30th birthday. While one wanted Tiger to get his own shades, another SOTY 2 star wished something special for him.

Birthdays are a special occasion for anyone as friends and family try to make it special. Speaking of this, Tiger Shroff has turned a year older today and wishes have been pouring in for the handsome star from all across the globe. From to , many co-stars have wished Shroff on his 30th birthday and now, his Student Of The Year 2 co-actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria too have come up with adorable wishes for the action star.

Tara took to Instagram to share adorable selfies with Tiger from the shoot days of Student of The Year 2. In one of the photos, Tiger can be seen sporting a cool and funky shades which are Tara’s. In her wish, Sutaria didn’t just praise Tiger but also wanted him to get his own shades next time they meet. In the second selfie, Tara and Tiger looked adorable while posing together. On the other hand, Ananya shared a candid photo with Tiger and wished the handsome star.

Ananya wrote, “Happy Happy bday Tigey!!! @tigerjackieshroff. I hope it’s filled with loads of love, laughter and mujic.” Tara, on the other hand, wrote, “Happy Birthday to my fav cub and devilishly handsome friend.. ( The pictures say it all ) Stay like this always, T! But get your own shades @tigerjackieshroff.”

Check out Tara and Ananya's birthday wish for Tiger:

Meanwhile, recently while promoting Baaghi 3 in Dubai, Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor celebrated their birthday in Dubai. Post that, today during the promotions, Shroff celebrated his birthday with the paps too. On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to be released on March 6, 2020.

