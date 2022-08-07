Tara Sutaria celebrates her boyfriend Aadar Jain's birthday with an intimate dinner party; See inside PICS

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been dating each other for quite some time now. They never shy away from showing off their love for each other. The couple enjoys a massive fan following and their fans root for their ‘Jodi’. Tara and Aadar Jain frequently feature in headlines for their relationship. Meanwhile, on August 6th, Aadar celebrated his birthday and she took to her Instagram account to share a special wish for Aadar, and referred to him as her ‘whole world.' Tara wrote: “Happy Birthday, my (world emoji) (black heart emoji) (evil eye emoji)."

The Student of the Year 2 actress also shared a glimpse of Aadar's birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories. In the pictures shared by her, both Tara and Aadar can be seen enjoying a gala time as she enjoyed an intimate dinner party with their friends. Aadar's brother Armaan’s wife Anissa Malhotra Jain also joined Aadar's birthday festivities. The Heropanti 2 actress is seen donning a white corset top and paired it with blue denim distressed jeans, while, Aadar wore a printed shirt and matched it with black pants.

Check out Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's PICS:

Reports of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship started doing the rounds after they were photographed together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash in 2019. The lovebirds are often spotted together at Kapoor family’s get-togethers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aadar was last seen in the 2021 film, Hello Charlie, which also starred Jackie Shroff and debutante Shhloka Pandit with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. It was directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. Tara, on the other hand, was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria romantically wishes beau Aadar Jain on his birthday, calls him her world; PICS