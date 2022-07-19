Tara Sutaria is a chai lover and her latest post stands as proof; See PIC

It’s been a busy week for Tara Sutaria with her on-going promotions for her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns starring alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. Tara has a significant social media following and frequently posts peek of her daily life on Instagram. Speaking of which, the Marjaavan actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her holding a phone in her hand, giving weird expressions.

Along with the picture, she also wrote a hilarious caption that read, “My face when I ask for chai and they assume I want green tea…” Well, Tara sure is a chai lover. Tara wore a chic coordinated set clubbed with a chiffon printed long jacket. Accessorised with silver jewellery, the 26-year-old's look was so triumphant with nose rings, earrings to rings.

Have a look at Tara’s post:

Meanwhile, After the success of Galiyaan Returns and Dil, Ek Villain Returns makers have dropped a new track, Shaamat which is crooned by none other than Tara Sutaria. The gorgeous actor, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the thriller, also has turned singer for the song Shaamat in Ek Villain Returns and the rock anthem will get you grooving. Featuring Tara and Arjun Kapoor, the song showcases snippets of their love story and intrigues you to know more.

Sharing the song on social media, Tara wrote, "My first song for the film and the Rock Anthem of the Year is finally YOURS! #Shaamat song out. Tune in and let’s vibe on it together!#EkVillainReturns, in cinemas this Villaintines Day- 29th July 2022." In the video, we can see Tara taking the stage and singing in front of a huge audience. Arjun Kapoor can be seen smitten by her. Crooned by Tara and Ankit Tiwari, Shaamat is a rock anthem that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

In a recent interview during the promotions of her last film Heropanti 2, Tara Sutaria also talked about her interest to work in Hollywood movies. While the discussions of her stint in Hollywood are at a nascent stage, she is focusing on the promotions of her next film Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri. The film is slated to release on July 29.