Tara Sutaria channels her inner Zeenat Aman, stuns in a white crop top for Tadap promotions

When it comes to experimenting with fashion elements, actor Tara Sutaria never fails to surprise the fashion police. Well, Monday was no different for her. The Student of the Year 2 fame is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tadap alongside Ahan Shetty. The makers of the films are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere and the promotions of Tadap have begun in full swing. Speaking of which, Tara Sutaria opted for a retro look for her movies’ promotion and fans might love her look as it has a Zeenat Aman twist.

In the post shared by her, Tara Sutaria can be seen donning a very short halter neck crop top which is paired with comfy black trousers. However, what added the retro twist to her look was the humongous sunglasses that she chose to wear. Blushed cheeks and pink lips rounded off her makeup, while wavy hair added elegance to her look. While sharing the boomerang clip, Tara wrote, “channelling my inner Zeenat Aman.”

Take a look:

Speaking of Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, it is an upcoming romantic action flick. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 released Telugu film RX 100. The principal photography of the film began back in April 2019, however, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in several production delays. Now, the romantic-action movie is all set to release theatrically on December 3.

Apart from this, Tara Sutaria has several projects lined up in the pipeline. She is gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2. Rumour mills has it that the sequel film will be a remake of the film, Goodachari. Besides this, she will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in Ek Villain returns.

