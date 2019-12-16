Tara Sutaria CONFIRMS her relationship with boyfriend Aadar Jain in her recent post; Check it out

Tara's recent post has confirmed her and Aadar's relationship. Aadar had recently attended the U2 concert in Mumbai on Sunday night.

Tara Sutaria, who made her debut in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday was recently seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan with and Riteish Deshmukh. Tara is often in news for her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. Aadar Jain, cousin of made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2017 with Qaidi Band. Tara and Aadar are often spotted with each other but the two have never confirmed their relationship. In an interview, when Tara was asked about her dating Aadar, the actress said, “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company."

But Tara's recent post has confirmed her and Aadar's relationship. Aadar had recently attended the U2 concert in Mumbai on Sunday night. He shared a video of the band performing Beautiful Day at the concert. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, the actor wrote, “When I’m with you…@tarasutaria.” Tara Sutaria shared this video on her insta story and wrote, “Always with you,” followed by a heart. Now isn't that so cute? After months of speculations, Tara and Aadar have finally confirmed their relationship.

Check out Tara Sutaria's post here:

On Saturday night, Tara was spotted at Aadar’s elder brother Armaan Jain’s roka ceremony with Anissa Malhotra. She was greeted with hugs by Aadar. On the work front, Aadar is yet to sign another film after his first film failed at the box office. On the other hand, Tara will be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap which is a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Tadap marks the debut of Ahan Shetty in Bollywood.

