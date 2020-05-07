Tara Sutaria ditches her diet and rewards herself with some cheat meal while in quarantine; See PHOTO

Tara Sutaria has recently shared a photo collage of the cheat meal cooked by her amidst quarantine on Instagram. Check it out.

Just like others, Tara Sutaria is also under home quarantine along with the rest of her family. The Student of the Year 2 actress is seldom active on social media because of which fans eagerly wait for updates from her side. Well, their wishes seem to have come true as Tara has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle which is sure to excite all her fans and well-wishers. The actress has tried her hands at cooking during the lockdown.

Yes, you heard it right. Tara has ditched her regular fitness diet and cooked a cheat meal not only for herself but also for her family members. The Marjaavaan actress has given a glimpse of the delicacies on her Instagram post too. We get to see almost everything that will leave any of us drooling as of now including a pie, cake, pulao, chicken curry, and many other items. Here’s what Tara writes on her caption, “Some of my fav things to cook/bake in quarantine (and out). (As you can see, being on a diet is not an option in our house.”

Check out the picture below:

After having a look at the pictures, it won’t be wrong to say that Tara is a perfect cook too apart from being a talented actress. On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It was directed by Milap Zaveri and received a positive response from the audience. Tara will be next seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap in which she has been paired up opposite Ahan Shetty.

(ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria & Sidharth Malhotra flashing their smiles in a throwback PHOTO is unmissable; Check it out)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×