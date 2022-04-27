Tara Sutaria on doing sequels: I don’t think about commerce and all

Today, Tara Sutaria is among Bollywood's hottest actresses. She has a numerous intriguing projects lined up for her admirers in her kitty, including Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns, in which she will star alongside Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Fans absolutely can’t wait to see her work her magic on the big screen. Tara is super active on her Instagram and often blesses our feeds with her gorgeous pictures. Currently, she is promoting Heropanti 2 in full vigour as it is all set to make its theatrical release this Friday, on 29th April. In a recent interview, Tara opened up and gave her views on doing sequels.

In the chat with PTI, Tara revealed that working in sequels is not some calculated move on her part and she takes on a movie because she likes being a part of them. To note, Tara debuted with the second of instalment of Student of the Year and as we mentioned, she will be next seen in Heropanti 2. She expressed, “It is not a conscious decision. I said yes to them because I loved the idea and I thought I would enjoy being part of them.” She added that she believes there is a set audience who loved the first part and go on to watch the second part.

She also added that these are all family films and she has grown up watching this genre. “I don’t think about commerce and all. To me, it is about entertaining family audiences through my work,” she concluded her answer.

Also Read: PICS: Tara Sutaria flaunts new bangs as she joins Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Heropanti 2 promotions