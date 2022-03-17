Tara Sutaria dons adorable co-ord set, Arjun Kapoor keeps it casual as they get papped on set; PICS

Tonight, the paps photographed Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai’s Filmcity. It should be noted that the two actors are collaborating for the first time in Mohit Suri’s upcoming directorial Ek Villain Returns.

Tara looked adorable in her co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt. The matching white set had brown polka dots all over it that made the attire look all the more alluring. Tara was seen wearing a pair of slippers with her outfit. She kept her hair open with a side parting while her makeup looked flawless. Blushed cheeks, tinted lips, and mascara accentuated her overall look. Tara smiled and waved at the cameras while the paps clicked her.

On the other hand, Arjun kept it casual as he donned a blue denim shirt, which he styled with a pair of black trousers. The actor was seen petting a dog on set. Arjun too, acknowledged the media and posed for photos.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor’s photos:

Talking about the film, Ek Villain Returns is a follow-up to the 2014 thriller Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritesh Deshmukh. Apart from Tara and Arjun, the sequel will also star John Abraham and Disha Patani in the leads. It is slated to hit the theatres on the 8th of July, 2022. It is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor has Kuttey and The Ladykiller in the pipeline. Tara, on the other hand, has Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor shows off his ripped muscles on pool day fun with ladylove Malaika Arora; PIC