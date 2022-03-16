Tara Sutaria DROPS her new poster as Inaaya from ‘Heropanti 2’; Beau Aadar Jain REACTS

Actress Tara Sutaria who won millions of hearts through her performance in movies such as Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan, is all set to rule hearts once again with her next flick Heropanti 2. The action-drama also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The movie is in the headlines once again as Tiger revealed that the trailer of their much-anticipated film will release tomorrow. Now, Tara has also dropped a new poster and it instantly created a buzz in the town.

In the poster, Tara can be seen in a black outfit, looking stunning. Interestingly, she also revealed her character’s name from the film and that is ‘Inaaya’. While sharing the post, Tara wrote, “Inaaya, a head turner who's full of fire #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas. Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon.” As soon as she shared the big news, her boyfriend Aadar Jain could not keep calm and re-shared the poster in the Instagram stories. While sharing it, he wrote, “Get ready for some Heropanti.”

See Tara Sutaria’s post here:

See Aadar Jain’s post here:

Apart from that, the makers also revealed a new poster featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His character name would be Laila, as per the new poster. It was shared on the official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson. They wrote, “Witness the ultimate face off Babloo ki Heropanti v/s Laila! #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon.”

See post here:

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is a sequel to Tiger Shroff’s debut movie. To note, Heropanti 2 happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie. The action drama is slated to release on April 29 this year and will be having a clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

ALSO READ: Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff drops a new poster of his action drama as he unveils the trailer release date